Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi

Mississippi enacts statewide burn ban at state parks and lakes amid high fire risk

MS prohibition restricts utilization of open flames, such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, burn barrels

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A statewide burn ban is in effect at all state parks and fishing lakes in Mississippi until further notice because of consistently hot and dry weather, state wildlife officials announced Thursday.

The burn ban issued by the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks prohibits the use of all open fires such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.

The ban was put in place to "mitigate the risk of floating embers that could spark spot fires, endangering both park premises and surrounding areas," the department said in a news release.

TRIAL COMMENCES FOR 2 WHITE MEN ACCUSED OF CHASING, SHOOTING AT MISSISSIPPI BLACK FEDEX DRIVER

Mississippi Fox News graphic

Mississippi has issued a statewide burn ban at state parks and fishing lakes due to increasing weather conditions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Visitors to state parks and lakes, however, can use propane gas grills and heaters, as well as charcoal grills, but must cool and douse used charcoal briquettes before disposal, officials said.

Violation of the burn ban is considered a misdemeanor offense, and those found guilty can face fines ranging from $100 to $500.