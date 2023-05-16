Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi doctor charged with fondling teenage patients

MS doctor's medical license suspended over allegations in Hinds County

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Mississippi doctor has been arrested and had his medical license suspended over allegations that he fondled teenage patients.

Dr. Mehul Dixit, 59, was charged with two counts of sexual battery in Hinds County, where sheriff’s deputies arrested him last week, WAPT-TV reported.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure has summoned Dixit to a hearing Thursday after it suspended his license, saying evidence indicated that allowing the doctor to continue practicing "would constitute an immediate danger to public health and safety."

BRETT FAVRE, PAT MCAFEE LEGAL DISPUTE APPEARS TO COME TO AN END

Mississippi Fox News graphic

A Mississippi doctor has been charged and arrested with fondling teenage patients.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Documents from the medical board show two teenage girls reported that Dixit, a pediatric nephrologist, touched them inappropriately with an ungloved hand during exams at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in February and in 2013. The board said its investigators found a third teenager who filed a similar complaint in Florida in 2016.

Dixit’s attorney, Cynthia Stewart, said the hospital fired him and he has agreed to quit practicing medicine.