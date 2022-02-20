Mississippi: 6-year-old shot and killed during drive-by, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old was shot and killed and several others were also injured in Mississippi during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon, officials said.

McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said four victims were shot at a park behind McComb High School, located 80 miles south of Jackson, WJTV reported .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The juvenile was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, WLBT reported . The conditions of the other victims were not provided.

No suspects were apprehended and McComb police are continuing to investigate the incident.