Missing Trynytee Case: Arkansas man, Tennessee woman arrested after 17-year-old found safe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trynytee Case, the 17-year-old Arkansas girl missing since Monday night, has been found safe and two individuals linked to the alleged kidnapping have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Case was located Tuesday just before 3:30 p.m.in the 4700 block of Central Avenue in Hot Springs, Arkansas, FOX16 Little Rock reported, citing police. She reportedly had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

FLORIDA MAN MISSING FOR DAYS AFTER CANOE OVERTURNS FOUND ALIVE, SHERIFF'S OFFICE SAID

Samuel Bolling Jr., 38, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and 19-year-old Dayla Ferrer of Atoka, Tennessee, were arrested in connection with Case’s kidnapping, Hot Springs police said.

Case went missing around 9:15 p.m. Monday night in the Exchange Street parking deck in Hot Springs as she was leaving work, authorities previously said.

Case was leaving work with a friend when an unknown White woman stated she was lost and asked the teen to come closer to her car so she could use the teen’s phone, KNWA-TV reported, citing police.

Case’s friend had left to bring their car around during this time. When the friend returned Case was gone and wouldn’t answer her phone, KHBS-TV reported.

The friend called Case’s mom, who tried calling her daughter’s phone multiple times. Investigators said Case eventually answered, saying "everything is fine," before a male voice demanded $10,000 for Case’s return or he would kill her and cut her up, the reports said.

No further contact was made and police issued an Amber Alert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bolling and Ferrer were both charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and first-degree false imprisonment.

Both were being held at the Garland County jail without bond.