Missing Texas dog reunited with family after turning up 900 miles away in Florida

A dog that went missing in Texas last week is back with her family after being found nearly 900 miles away in Florida.

Matt Turner tells First Coast News (http://goo.gl/Gka6sc ) that his 11-month-old miniature Australian Shepherd, Bell, went missing from their home north of Houston. After days of posting her picture on social media and hanging flyers, Turner learned that Bell was at the Clay Humane Society in Orange Park, Florida.

Bell had been fitted with a microchip, which helped the humane society track down her Texas vet, who then contacted Turner.

Humane society workers said Bell was in good shape and that they assume someone gave her a ride at some point.

Turner and his son flew to Florida on Monday to retrieve the dog.

