Missing pregnant teen Savanah Soto, boyfriend found dead in Texas

A pregnant teen who had been missing since Friday was found dead Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas, along with her boyfriend.

Family confirmed to Fox San Antonio that 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra were found dead in a car at the Colinas at Medical Apartments in San Antonio.

Soto was nine months pregnant and a week past her due date, according to her family.

SAPD Chief William McManus gave few details during a press conference Tuesday night. He confirmed a woman and a man had been found dead in a car and said police "believe" the bodies to be that of Soto and Guerra. He refused to confirm the identity of the deceased.

McManus called the scene "complex" and "perplexing." He said detectives are looking at the scene as a possible murder.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert on Monday for Soto who was last seen at her apartment complex in Leon Valley on Friday.

"The Leon Valley Police Department has been notified of the disappearance of Savannah Nicole Soto, who was reported missing by her family. Ms. Soto, who is pregnant and has passed her delivery date, has caused significant concern among her family members after missing an essential medical appointment," the alert read.

Police were searching for a 2013 Kia Optima. McManus confirmed Tuesday night that the two bodies had been found in the Kia Optima connected to Soto's disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.