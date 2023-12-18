Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Alabama authorities recover body of 22-year-old whose kayak capsized while duck hunting

The Georgia native was a recent graduate of Snead State Community College

Associated Press
Published
Authorities on Monday recovered the body of a 22-year-old man from an Alabama lake where he was last seen duck hunting over the weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Brooks Hardie of Bremen, Georgia, was found dead in the waters of Lake Guntersville nearly two days after state and local authorities began searching for him.

The agency said Hardie was last seen alive Saturday morning.

His kayak overturned as he was duck hunting on the lake roughly 40 miles east of Huntsville.

Lake Guntersville

Lake Guntersville is pictured in Guntersville, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Brooks Hardie of Bremen, Georgia, was found dead in the waters of Lake Guntersville after his kayak overturned. (Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Hardie graduated in May with an associate degree from Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama, where he played baseball, Al.com reported.

His former coach, Casey Underwood, posted on Facebook that Hardie "wanted nothing more than to make the guys next him much better."