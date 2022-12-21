Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Missing Lina Sardar Khil: Texas police release new video of girl at playground before disappearance last year

Lina Sardar Khil went missing in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 20, 2021

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
San Antonio police release new video of missing Lina Sardar Khil at playground before disappearance Video

San Antonio police release new video of missing Lina Sardar Khil at playground before disappearance

San Antonio police have released new video showing missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil at a playground just before she disappeared in December 2021. (San Antonio Police Department)

San Antonio police have released new video on the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil, showing the child at a playground where she was last seen before going missing.

Lina vanished from the playground of an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 20, 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety and San Antonio Police Department have said.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage given to them by a resident of apartment complex showing Lina at the playground where she was with her mother and younger brother in the moments before her disappearance.

"At some point in the video she walked off the screen, and that was the last sighting that we have of her on video," Jeremy Volz, lead detective on the case, said in the video posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s social media.

FAMILY OF MISSING LINA SARDAR KHIL, 3, BEING STALKED AND HARASSED WITH CONSPIRACY THEORIES: REPORT

A resident's surveillance footage shows Lina at the park in the moments before she went missing. Police said the girl walks out of frame and disappeared.

A resident's surveillance footage shows Lina at the park in the moments before she went missing. Police said the girl walks out of frame and disappeared. (San Antonio Police Department)

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes. She is about 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes on Dec. 20, 2021, at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, where she lived with her family.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes on Dec. 20, 2021, at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, where she lived with her family. (San Antonio Police Department)

Hundreds of police officers, detectives, and FBI agents were on the scene, knocking on doors, speaking with people, and canvassing the neighboring apartment complex without success, the detective said.

Investigators have received and followed up on hundreds of leads with the help of other law enforcement agencies, according to Volz.

Lina Sardar Khil vanished from a playground where she was with her mother and younger brother.

Lina Sardar Khil vanished from a playground where she was with her mother and younger brother. (San Antonio Police Department)

"Unfortunately, none of the leads we have received have led us to finding Lina," he said.

FATHER OF MISSING TEXAS 3-YEAR-OLD SPEAKS OUT AS SEARCH CONTINUES: ‘HAVE NOT EATEN OR SLEPT’

Investigators called Lina an "abducted child" in an alert when she first went missing. 

Police said detectives have followed up on hundreds of leads but have yet to locate Lina.

Police said detectives have followed up on hundreds of leads but have yet to locate Lina. (San Antonio Police Department)

Detective German Fuentes with SAPD’s Special Victims Unit called the circumstances of her disappearance suspicious, saying that "children don’t just vanish into thin air."

"To be honest, they are suspicious circumstances based on the child’s age, the fact that we have not found any evidence to indicate where she is at," Fuentes said in the video.

  Lina Sardar Khil went missing on Dec. 20, 2021.
    Image 1 of 2

    The FBI is helping in the search for Lina.  (San Antonio Police Department)

  Lina Sardar Khil went missing on Dec. 20, 2021.
    Image 2 of 2

    Lina disappearance is suspicious, according to investigators. (San Antonio Police Department)

Fuentes continued: "There is a critical witness somewhere out there. That person that knows something needs to come forward and disclose."

Authorities asked anyone with information about Lina's disappearance to call the San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.