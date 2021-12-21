San Antonio police searching for 3-year-old girl who vanished from playground under 'suspicious' circumstances

A 3-year-old girl vanished from a playground in San Antonio on Monday evening when her mother left the area for a short time, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday morning.

Now, the FBI and local law enforcement officers are searching by ground and by air for Lina Sadar Khil.

"We have every available asset at the police department working on this case right now," McManus said. "We are sparing no assets, nor resources trying to find 3-year-old Linda."

Lina is about 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes.

CONNECTICUT POLICE SEARCH PARK FOR MISSING MOTHER OF FIVE JENNIFER DULOS

Police officers are searching every room at the Villa del Cabo apartment complex from which Lina disappeared, McManus said.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

The Texas Department of Public Safety called Lina an "abducted child" in an amber alert that was issued on Monday evening.

McManus said that both parents are doing everything they can to find their daughter.

"Their state is what you might expect of a parent whose child is missing and has been missing for some time," the police chief said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about Lina's disappearance can call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.