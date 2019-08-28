Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Savannah Spurlock
Published

David Sparks indicted on murder charge in death of Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Kentucky man charged in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Spurlock has been indicted on a charge of murder, WDRB reported.

David Sparks was arrested last month and charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after Spurlock's remains were found on property connected to Sparks' family in rural Garrard County.

Spurlock, 23, was last seen leaving a Lexington bar this past January with three men, including Sparks.

David Sparks, one of the last people believed to be with missing Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock, has been charged with murder, according to reports. (Madison County Detention Center / Richmond Ky, Police Department)

David Sparks, one of the last people believed to be with missing Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock, has been charged with murder, according to reports. (Madison County Detention Center / Richmond Ky, Police Department)

At a court hearing last month, a Kentucky State Police detective testified that Spurlock's body was found in a grave 19 inches deep. The body was covered with black trash bags and authorities say she was buried with a gray rug from Sparks' bedroom, which he replaced with a similar-looking rug.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nothing about this situation is positive or happy, as that face has haunted our nightmares for a long time," Spurlock’s family said in a statement posted Wednesday on Facebook. "... Savannah had a beautiful life ahead of her that was stolen away."

The statement added that Sparks would be arraigned on the murder charge Sept. 6. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether Sparks is represented by an attorney who could comment on the case.

Fox News' Matt Finn contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.