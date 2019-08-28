David Sparks indicted on murder charge in death of Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock

A Kentucky man charged in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Spurlock has been indicted on a charge of murder, WDRB reported.

David Sparks was arrested last month and charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after Spurlock's remains were found on property connected to Sparks' family in rural Garrard County.

Spurlock, 23, was last seen leaving a Lexington bar this past January with three men, including Sparks.

At a court hearing last month, a Kentucky State Police detective testified that Spurlock's body was found in a grave 19 inches deep. The body was covered with black trash bags and authorities say she was buried with a gray rug from Sparks' bedroom, which he replaced with a similar-looking rug.

"Nothing about this situation is positive or happy, as that face has haunted our nightmares for a long time," Spurlock’s family said in a statement posted Wednesday on Facebook. "... Savannah had a beautiful life ahead of her that was stolen away."

The statement added that Sparks would be arraigned on the murder charge Sept. 6. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether Sparks is represented by an attorney who could comment on the case.

Fox News' Matt Finn contributed to this report.