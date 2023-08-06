Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Missing hiker found dead near Phoenix trail from apparent heat-related illness

Jessica Lindstrom, 34, found dead at Deem Hills Recreation Area in Phoenix

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A hiker missing near Phoenix was found dead Friday evening after suffering an apparent heat-related illness as excessive temperatures continue to sizzle parts of the southwest.

Jessica Christine Lindstrom, 34, had begun a hike at the Deem Hills Recreation Area around 8:30 a.m. that day, but failed to return after several hours, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Lindstrom, a mother of four, was reported missing around 12 p.m., her friends told FOX10 Phoenix.

Family and friends joined firefighters and police in the ensuing search for the missing hiker.

Jessica Lindstrom

Jessica Lindstrom, 34, was last seen hiking at the Deem Hills Recreation Area on Friday morning. (Phoenix Police Department)

Her remains, however, were discovered around 5 p.m. near a trail in the area, the station reported.

"If we can take something from this unfortunate incident, to please respect the heat and know your limitations when you are out hiking and make sure that you are doing it safely," Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas told reporters.

Deem Hills Recreation Area

Lindstrom's body was found at the Deem Hills Recreation Area on Friday evening following a search. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Police said specifics about the discovery of Lindstrom’s body are part of an ongoing investigation, though nothing suspicious has been reported.

search party at Deem Hills Recreation Area

Friends and family joined police and other officials to look for Lindstrom. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Fire officials said the death is being investigating as heat-related.

Lindstrom, who worked as a registered nurse in Oregon, was visiting family near Phoenix at the time, according to the Arizona Republic.

Temperatures in Phoenix hit a high of 114 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. 

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect in parts of Arizona through Monday.