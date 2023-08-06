Missing hiker found dead near Phoenix trail from apparent heat-related illness

A hiker missing near Phoenix was found dead Friday evening after suffering an apparent heat-related illness as excessive temperatures continue to sizzle parts of the southwest.

Jessica Christine Lindstrom, 34, had begun a hike at the Deem Hills Recreation Area around 8:30 a.m. that day, but failed to return after several hours, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Lindstrom, a mother of four, was reported missing around 12 p.m., her friends told FOX10 Phoenix.

Family and friends joined firefighters and police in the ensuing search for the missing hiker.

Her remains, however, were discovered around 5 p.m. near a trail in the area, the station reported.

"If we can take something from this unfortunate incident, to please respect the heat and know your limitations when you are out hiking and make sure that you are doing it safely," Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas told reporters.

Police said specifics about the discovery of Lindstrom’s body are part of an ongoing investigation, though nothing suspicious has been reported.

Fire officials said the death is being investigating as heat-related.

Lindstrom, who worked as a registered nurse in Oregon, was visiting family near Phoenix at the time, according to the Arizona Republic.

Temperatures in Phoenix hit a high of 114 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect in parts of Arizona through Monday.