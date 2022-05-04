Missing Emily Rogers: Milwaukee police say 23-year-old may be 'victim of foul play'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman named Emily Rogers, whom they suspect may be a "victim of foul play."

MPD issued a "Critical Missing person" alert for the woman on Tuesday. She was last seen eight days ago, authorities said.

"There is reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance is not voluntary and/or she is the victim of foul play," MPD wrote in a Facebook post informing the public of Rogers' disappearance.

The 23-year-old was last seen in the 2500 block of West Becher Street on April 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

She was officially reported missing on Sunday, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee.

"I just hope she’s safe somewhere," her mother, Ammie Rogers, told the outlet. "We need all the help we can get, finding someone to help us."

Rogers' boyfriend was also apparently last seen in the nearby neighborhood of Burnham Park, Rogers' friend told the outlet. MPD searched the neighborhood on Monday afternoon, FOX 6 reported.

Her friend also told FOX 6 on Monday that the missing woman's phone was found in bushes near South 36th Street and West Branting Lane, less than half a mile from where she was last seen.

Ammie Rogers, who traveled from Texas to Milwaukee to assist with the search for her daughter, told FOX 6 that during the last conversation she had with Emily, she was "begging her to come home because she has family that needs her, misses her and wants her in Texas where it’s safe."

The 23-year-old is described as just over 5 ft. tall, weighing 180 lbs. She has brown, medium-length hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her lower leg. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, skinny jeans and black and gold Timberland boots.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Rogers' whereabouts to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips.

Police have not released any further information about the 23-year-old's disappearance.