Missing Persons

Missing American college student Sudiksha Konanki: Police reveal male friend is under investigation

Last person to see Virginia resident Sudiksha Konanki alive reportedly told police conflicting stories

Lorraine Taylor, Michael Ruiz
Published
Too early to rule anything out in missing student case, sheriff says Video

Too early to rule anything out in missing student case, sheriff says

Loudoun County, Va Sheriff Mike Chapman discusses the disappearance of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konank in the Dominican Republican on 'America Reports.'

The search for 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from a five-star resort in the Dominican Republic, is intensifying as police reveal a male friend she was with is currently under investigation. 

According to La Policia Nacional, the country's national police force, Konanki was last seen entering the beach early Thursday morning at the Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana. 

It is unclear who the "young man" is, but police said he was in the water at the same beach, and they were questioning him in an attempt to corroborate his version of events, according to a translation of a Spanish-language statement.

Konanki, who was born in India but is a legal permanent U.S. resident from Virginia, was on a spring break trip with five female classmates, authorities said previously.

MISSING AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT'S SPRING BREAK DISAPPEARANCE ‘TOO EARLY’ TO RULE DROWNING

sudiksha konanki selfie

Sudiksha Konanki in a Facebook selfie photo. The 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh junior has been missing since March 6, when she vanished during a spring break trip to a five-star resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Sudiksha Konanki/Facebook)

She arrived on March 3 and was last seen around 4:15 a.m. on March 6, on surveillance video, headed onto the beach with her friends, according to local police. 

Dominican news outlet El Nacional reported that Joshua Steven Ribe, a 24-year-old tourist from Iowa, was the last person to see Konanki alive. 

Ribe, who was also a guest at the same resort, reportedly told police several different versions of what happened. 

AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT BELIEVED TO HAVE DROWNED IN BIG WAVE: REPORT

Local outlet Noticias SIN reported that Ribe told police he entered the water with Konanki, but the rough surf made him sick so he went back to shore, leaving Konanki in the water.

Sudiksha Konanki and search teams

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, from northern Virginia, was first reported missing on Thursday and disappeared while  (Handout, left, and Defensa Civil Dominicana, right.)

In another version, he said he felt sick and left Konanki in knee-deep water before he passed out on the beach.

Lastly, according to reporting from Noticias SIN, Ribe claimed he saw Konanki walking on the beach before he fell asleep on the beach.

PITT STUDENT VANISHES ON SPRING BREAK TRIP TO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC WHILE WALKING ON BEACH 

It is unclear if Ribe is the male friend that police said is under investigation. 

Local media also reported that Konanki's clothes were found on the beach.

@sudikshakonanki tiktok bio

Sudiksha Konanki appears in an undated photo on her TikTok profile. She was last seen  on March 6 at a resort beach in Punta Cana. (@sudikshakonanki/TikTok)

Her whereabouts remain unknown, but ABC News reported Monday that she may have drowned, citing law enforcement sources.

As the search for Konanki intensifies, INTERPOL is being asked to help. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia has requested a worldwide police alert – known as a Yellow Notice – for missing persons, according to reporting by CBS News. 

Konanki is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown bikini, hoop earrings, bracelets and an anklet. 