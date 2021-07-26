Expand / Collapse search
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Utah home

Kache Wallis disappeared after he was tucked into bed Saturday night at his home in Hurricane, south of Salt Lake City

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
A 4-year-old boy in Utah reported missing from his home has turned up dead, authorities said.

Kache Wallis disappeared after he was tucked into bed Saturday night at his home in Hurricane, about 291 miles south of Salt Lake City, the Hurricane City Police Department said.

Police launched a search for the boy, saying he might be wearing white Ninja Turtle pajamas and could be with his mother, who does not have custody of him.

But around five hours later, authorities confirmed that he was found dead inside his home.

No further details were provided about the cause or circumstances of his death.

Police said authorities launched an investigation with assistance from the medical examiner’s office.

"Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family of Kache Wallis at this difficult time," police wrote on Facebook.

Loved ones paid tribute on social media to the "loving" boy in the wake of his death.

"Kache was so loved in this family. Our hearts are breaking at the moment as an entire family," a relative, Rachel Svendson, commented on the police department’s post.

"He was such a fun, loving, free spirited little boy who we will all miss in our hearts. This was a tragedy and the outcome is not what any of us wanted."

