Minnesota
Published

Minnesota woman found in home with 'traumatic injuries,' police say

The MN woman's home showed no signs of forcible entry

Associated Press
close
A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle.

Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found her deceased. Police say the woman had suffered traumatic injuries and there was no sign of forced entry into her home.

A Moorhead, Minnesota, woman was found dead in her home of "traumatic injuries," according to police.

A Moorhead, Minnesota, woman was found dead in her home of "traumatic injuries," according to police.

Her body was being sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Police say they are looking for a man who may be driving the woman's 2016 Honda Pilot, with Minnesota license plate number HFE185. They say they are seeking him "regarding his involvement with the incident." Police are asking members of the public to call authorities if they have any information.