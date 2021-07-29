Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Minnesota woman found beheaded on road, suspect arrested: police

Police say the suspect knew the victim and it wasn't a random act

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minnesota police officers made a grisly discovery when they responded to a report of a stabbing incident on Wednesday afternoon, locating a woman's decapitated body in Shakopee, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis, according to police and local news reports. 

America Mafalda Thayer, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of stab wounds. Alexis Saborit, a 42-year-old man who police say knew the victim, was apprehended at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder

INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AND ARSON AFTER ALLEGEDLY DECAPITATING WOMAN, SETTING HER APARTMENT ON FIRE

Alexis Saborit, 42, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after a woman's decapitated body was found in Shakopee, Minnesota. 

Alexis Saborit, 42, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after a woman's decapitated body was found in Shakopee, Minnesota.  (Shakopee Police Department)

Police officers found the decapitated body and head lying next to a vehicle when they arrived, as well as a large knife, shirt, and bloody shoes in a nearby trashcan, according to an affidavit obtained by KTSP

"I thought I saw a body on the pavement, but I wasn't overly sure," Carrol Erath, who lives nearby the scene, told the local news outlet. "It's shocking, I just couldn't believe somebody would be so brutal to somebody else."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators believe that Saborit knew Thayer and it wasn't a random attack, Shakopee police said. Saborit is being held at Scott County Jail as of Thursday evening. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money