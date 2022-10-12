Minnesota woman charged with bias-motivated assault after threatening Somali family, kicking officer

A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions, court documents say.

Alyssa Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.

Holmberg yelled racist remarks about Somali people, including those on the police force, according to the criminal complaint.

MN SKI LODGE AT MAPLELAG RESORT DESTROYED BY FIRE

DRIVER PLEADS GUILTY IN MINNESOTA CRASH THAT KILLED 2 TEENS

A girl in the family who called 911 said Holmberg said she hated Somalis and screamed that was going to kill her and her family. Holmberg threw an object at the girl and left briefly before returning.

Authorities said police arrived to see Holmberg chasing a man. The man told police he was walking on the sidewalk near the apartment building when Holmberg shouted "Somali, move!" She allegedly threw a bottle of salsa and hit him in the back.

Officers eventually caught Holmberg and started to handcuff her. She said she was irate about Somalis being on the police force and kicked one officer and called her vulgar names. Holmberg is charged with assaulting an officer.

12 MIGRANTS FROM IRELAND, GREAT BRITAIN ARRESTED FOR ILLEGALLY ENTERING THE US THROUGH MINNESOTA

Holmberg made her first court appearance Tuesday morning. Her bail was set at $50,000 without conditions or $5,000 with conditions. It's not clear if she has an attorney.