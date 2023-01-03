Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Minnesota senior, dog killed in New Year's Day house fire

Gene DeMartelaere, 85, of western Minnesota, was unable to be rescued from a Miltona-area house fire

Associated Press
An 85-year-old man and a dog have died in a New Year's Day house fire in western Minnesota.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office says it got a 911 call about the fire near Miltona around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. First responders arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

Charles DeMartelaere told authorities he was in an outbuilding when he noticed flames coming from the house. He tried to rescue his father, Gene DeMartelaere, but was unable to get to him because of the smoke, heat, and flames.

An 85-year-old Minnesota man was found dead in his home alongside a family dog on New Year's Day after his son was reportedly unable to rescue him from a house fire.

Crews found the body of Gene DeMartelaere and a family dog on the main floor.

The son was taken to an Alexandria hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says it doesn't appear to be suspicious.