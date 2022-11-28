Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Minnesota crews working to rescue more than 100 people stranded on large ice chunk on lake

The ice broke free in the Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Minnesota first responders were working Monday to rescue more than 100 people from a large chunk of ice that broke free.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said the ice chunk broke free in the Upper Red lake, almost 300 miles north of Minneapolis. 

A fisherman is seen fishing on ice. A large chunk of ice broke free Monday in Minnesota's Upper Red Lake, stranding more than 100 people, authorities said.

Authorities urged anyone else on the ice to evacuate to JR's Corner Access, which offers ice house rentals and fish cleaning.

"There is a temporary ice bridge to get across the open water," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. 

Upper Red Lake is located near the Red Lake Reservation. Temperatures there were around 35 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday afternoon.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.