Minnesota protesters make demands during another night of unrest after Daunte Wright shooting

Minnesota protesters who took to the streets for the third straight night Tuesday following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright are calling for an independent investigation.

Police in Brooklyn Center declared an unlawful assembly Tuesday as the curfew went into effect, telling protesters they would be arrested if they remained. Police have not reported how many protesters have been arrested Tuesday.

The protest follows the resignation of Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tom Gannon and Kim Potter, the officer who police said fired the shot that killed Wright.

"We want an independent body to investigate police killings and not the [Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension]," attorney and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong said, according to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

She said she has spoken to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about proposing several bills aimed at police accountably: "Ending qualified immunity is an example … to stop killing people on the taxpayer's dollars," she said.

Hundreds of protesters have come out each night since Wright’s death in protests that have sometimes turned destructive and violent with tensions already high amid the Derek Chauvin trial who is accused in the alleged murder of George Floyd.

"Because you all showed up, Kim Potter doesn't have a job anymore," activist Toussaint Morrison said, according to the newspaper. "Kim Potter was a police officer longer than Daunte was alive. … You can't tell me that was an accident."