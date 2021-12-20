Minnesota police say seven deceased family members had no 'obvious trauma,' no signs of forced entry

Police say that preliminary autopsies have "ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death" for four adults and three children who were found deceased inside a twin home in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Saturday evening.

Authorities said that there is not a threat to the public, noting that there were no signs of violence or forced entry.

Family members went to the home in Moorhead, a city of about 44,000 people in northwestern Minnesota, shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night and found the bodies.

Moorhead police identified the deceased victims on Monday as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Mike Hernandez, 7; Marbely Hernandez, 5; and Breylin Hernandez, 16.

All seven individuals lived inside the residence. The children were last seen on Friday, neighbors told KFGO Radio.

"This weekend an unthinkable, and horrible tragedy, occurred in our community," Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement on Monday.

"My heart aches for the family and friends who received such devastating news this weekend."

Moorhead is across the state border from Fargo, North Dakota, making up a metropolitan area of about 250,000 people.