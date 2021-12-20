Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Minnesota police say seven deceased family members had no 'obvious trauma,' no signs of forced entry

Moorhead police released the identities of the four adults and three children who were found deceased

By Paul Best | Fox News
Police say that preliminary autopsies have "ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death" for four adults and three children who were found deceased inside a twin home in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Saturday evening. 

Authorities said that there is not a threat to the public, noting that there were no signs of violence or forced entry. 

    Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered inside this twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

    Police tape remained attached to the door of this twin home in Moorhead, Minn., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, marking the site where seven bodies were discovered by people conducting a welfare check.(AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

Family members went to the home in Moorhead, a city of about 44,000 people in northwestern Minnesota, shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night and found the bodies. 

Moorhead police identified the deceased victims on Monday as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Mike Hernandez, 7; Marbely Hernandez, 5; and Breylin Hernandez, 16. 

All seven individuals lived inside the residence. The children were last seen on Friday, neighbors told KFGO Radio

Seven family members were found deceased in Moorhead, Minnesota, shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. 

Seven family members were found deceased in Moorhead, Minnesota, shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.  (City of Moorhead)

"This weekend an unthinkable, and horrible tragedy, occurred in our community," Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement on Monday. 

"My heart aches for the family and friends who received such devastating news this weekend."

Moorhead is across the state border from Fargo, North Dakota, making up a metropolitan area of about 250,000 people.  

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

