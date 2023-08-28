Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota man dies from bull attack at farm

MN law enforcement intervened by eliminating the bull responsible for the attack

One person has died after being attacked by a bull on a farm in northwestern Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it received a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm near Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived and killed the bull in order to aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

The victim's name and further details on the attack, including the kind of animal, were not immediately released.

Parkers Prairie is about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis.