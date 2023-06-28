Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Minnesota man arrested after 'throwing Skittles' at people in restaurant: Police

The Minnesota man was also charged with possessing drugs

Julia Bonavita
By Julia Bonavita , Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Minnesota man was arrested after an apparent outburst inside a restaurant where he allegedly began throwing Skittles at people inside the establishment.

The incident happened at a restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota on June 23 when 19-year-old Tristan Stetina allegedly entered a local restaurant when he "began yelling and throwing Skittles at employees and customers."

According to a statement of probable cause, one of the victims told police officers that she was "hit in the back with a Skittle" which caused a "stinging pain in her back area."

Responding officers saw Skittles "all over the ground" as well as a bag of the popular candy located near the garbage.

LAS VEGAS MAN GETS NEARLY 30 YEARS FOR ROLE IN ST. PAUL BAR SHOOTING

Tristan Stetina mugshot

The incident happened at a restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota on June 23 when 19-year-old Tristan Stetina allegedly entered a local restaurant when he "began yelling and throwing Skittles at employees and customers." (Mankato Police Department)

When police located Stetina and arrested him, the suspect allegedly "wrapped his leg around" one of the officers, trying to trip him, the document states.

He also attempted to pull away and "break free" as he was being placed under arrest.

MADELINE KINGSBURY'S PARENTS FEAR DAUGHTER'S SUSPECTED KILLER 'WOULD FLEE' WITH KIDS IF RELEASED

In total, it took three police officers to get control of the the suspect, according to the probable cause statement.

Stetina is being charged with obstruction of legal process-interfere with peace officer, 5th degree assault, disorderly conduct, and 5th Degree possession of schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 drugs - not small amount marijuana.

