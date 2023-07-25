Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota deputy escapes with 'minor injuries' after vehicle crash leaves police vehicle in flames: video

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office cruiser consumed by fire

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Minnesota police car engulfed in flames following highway crash Video

Minnesota police car engulfed in flames following highway crash

A Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office vehicle has been declared a "total loss" following a crash Monday, July 24. (Credit: Destiny Hyatt/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

A Minnesota deputy managed to escape with only "minor injuries" after a multivehicle crash left a police cruiser engulfed in flames. 

The raging fire consuming the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was captured on video Monday following the wreck along State Highway 371 in Brainerd, north of Minneapolis. 

"The squad car did start on fire and was a total loss," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "The deputy involved did have minor injuries and was transported to the St. Joseph Hospital." 

Police said there were a total of three occupants in the other vehicles involved, and they were also transported to the same hospital with "minor injuries." 

Minnesota police vehicle on fire after crash

The crash on July 24, 2023 left the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office vehicle engulfed in flames. (Destiny Hyatt/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX )

"The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident," the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office added. "Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, the Baxter Police Department, Brainerd Fire and North Ambulance." 

Video taken by a car traveling along the northbound lane of State Highway 371 showed clouds of black smoke rising into the air as the driver approached the crash site. 

"I can feel the heat," said a woman as the vehicle got closer to the blaze. 

The driver then said, "It’s a sheriff’s car on fire." 

Minnesota sheriff's office vehicle destroyed by fire following crash

The front of the police car is consumed by fire along State Highway 371 in Brainerd, Minnesota, just north of Minneapolis. (Destiny Hyatt/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX )

"Hurry up and go, this is hot dude, I’m sorry... but I’m hot," the woman responded while passing by the flaming wreckage. 

Last week in Connecticut, a tractor-trailer that leaked human waste was blamed by Connecticut State Police for causing at least 10 vehicle accidents along Interstate 95.  

The accidents happened in Bridgeport around 10:30 p.m. Monday and involved two state police cruisers, according to reports filed by police.  

Fire along State Highway 371 in Minnesota

Smoke is seen rising above State Highway 371 following the crash in Minnesota on Monday. (Destiny Hyatt/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX )

"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that... a 2017 Mack truck bearing Connecticut registration [redacted] (towing a 2018 Clement trailer bearing Connecticut registration [redacted]), had an unsecured load leaking human waste in the travel lanes of Interstate 95 northbound causing slick conditions," read one of the police reports.  

"The operator, identified as Shaky Joseph, who was aware of the leak, was subsequently taken into custody and charged with Unsecured Load, Reckless Driving, and 12 counts of Reckless Endangerment: 1st Degree," police also said. 

