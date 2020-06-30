Minnesota bride cares for crash victim while still wearing her wedding dress

When Rachel Taylor, 22, saw a woman was injured in a car crash in South St. Paul, Minn., she immediately got out of her car and helped the woman -- even though Taylor was still wearing her wedding dress.

Taylor and her new husband Calvin, 23, were driving home after their wedding on June 21 when they saw a car run into two other cars that had already crashed -- with a woman standing between them, Pioneer Press reported last week.

The woman, Tamara Peterson, came to the scene because her son was in one of the first cars that had crashed, according to the Pioneer Press.

Taylor told the Pioneer Press that she saw a gash in Peterson’s leg as people were carrying her to the side of the road, so Taylor ran over to hold Peterson and keep her calm -- using what she had learned in nursing school at Bethel University while she worked with women in labor.

“I just talked to her,” Taylor told the outlet. “I said, ‘You’re so strong. You’re so brave. I’m so proud of you.’”

In a Facebook post, Calvin said his new bride held Peterson for “at least 15 minutes” until paramedics arrived.

“I am so blessed to have a wonderful wife who will always take care of people who need it, and we were blessed that we were able to be in the right place at the right time to make a difference,” Calvin wrote in the post, which included a picture of Taylor holding Peterson.

According to the Pioneer Press, Peterson is recovering and has a GoFundMe page to help with her medical bills.

Peterson told the newspaper that Taylor “was awesome and helped save my life by keeping me focused and calm. She certainly is a gifted angel and chose the right career path.”

Calvin ended his Facebook post by saying: “I am so proud of my wife. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with someone who is truly a servant of God, and to serve alongside her.”