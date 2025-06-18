Murdered Democratic lawmaker's home broken into just days after fatal shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The home of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was fatally shot in a targeted attack at their home in Brooklyn Park over the weekend, was broken into on Tuesday night, though a preliminary investigation found nothing appeared to be missing.

FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported that the Brooklyn Park Police Department launched an investigation into the overnight break-in after being alerted about the incident at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

A preliminary investigation found the person allegedly entered the back of the home after removing a piece of plywood covering a window, then breaking the window.

Although the house showed evidence it had been searched, the station reported, family members told police it did not appear anything was missing.

Crime scene investigators processed the home earlier this week after Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were killed inside the home.

On Sunday morning, the home was boarded up and released back to the family.

Hortman’s relatives removed valuables from the home on Tuesday, the station reported.

Crime scene investigators have since reprocessed the home after Tuesday night’s break-in, searching for evidence of burglary.

While authorities say a camera was located on the front of the home, it is unclear if anyone was captured on video.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Hortman and her husband were shot and killed on Saturday morning, as were State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, has since been charged with killing all four victims.

U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said Monday that Boelter's primary motive was "to go out and murder people" as authorities announced the suspect's capture on Monday after a two-day manhunt.

Boelter now faces federal charges after officials arrested him in Sibley County on Sunday night. He is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearm-related crimes. Boelter is also facing second-degree murder charges filed in Hennepin County.

