Milwaukee man charged in death of Emily Rogers

A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with the death of Emily Rogers, who was found dead on May 5 after she was reported missing for over a week.

35-year-old Nicholas Matzen was the father of Rogers' 1-year-old child and is now being charged in relation to the 23-year-old's death, according to FOX 6.

Matzen was arrested in relation to a separate incident on April 17 and released on April 27.

The Milwaukee Police Department issued a "Critical Missing person" alert for Rogers on May 3, and she was last seen on April 26.

Rogers was found dead on May 5. She was 23.

Matzen is now being charged with hiding a corpse and first-degree reckless homicide in relation to Rogers death.

The criminal complaint states that Matzen allegedly told an individual who spoke with police that "I (expletive) up, I hurt her," adding that Rogers was dead. Matzen later told that person that "the job is done" and said that they "don't have anything to worry about."

According to the complaint, Matzen also told the individual that he broke Rogers' neck.

Police also spoke with an individual who allegedly helped move the body, stating that Matzen removed Rogers' body in a rug and put it in a car's trunk. Matzen allegedly told the individual to take the car to a wooded area around an industrial park, which is the location where Rogers' body was found.

Matzen told police after he was arrested that the relationship between himself and Rogers "wasn't working out." Police falsely told Matzen that a doorbell camera caught him removing a body from the house, and he responded that it was a "400-pound sex doll."

Matzen didn't tell detectives where he took the "400-pound sex doll."