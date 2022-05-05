Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Emily Rogers case: Wisconsin woman missing for over a week found dead

Emily Rogers had been missing for over a week

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
The Milwaukee Police Department announced Thursday night that Emily Rogers, the 23-year-old who has been missing for over a week, has been found dead.

In a press release, the police department said that Rogers was found on Thursday afternoon in St. Francis, Wisconsin.

Missing Emily Rogers

Missing Emily Rogers (Milwaukee Police Department)

"The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis. This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Multiple suspects are in custody related to this investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Rogers that are impacted by this tragedy," the press release states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.