Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

30 Milwaukee gang members indicted on mail fraud, murder for hire, firearm sales and drugs, US Attorney says

US Attorney alleges all 30 individuals were members or associates of the street gang known as the 'Wild 100s'

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Milwaukee police chief calls for end to violence after officer killed Video

Milwaukee police chief calls for end to violence after officer killed

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on the city grieving the loss of officer Peter Jerving who was killed while on duty

Thirty alleged Milwaukee gang members were named in a 43-count indictment on Wednesday for charges including mail fraud, murder for hire, possession and sale of firearms, drug distribution, possession of a machine gun and more.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Gregory J. Haanstad said in a press release that all 30 individuals – 27 named and three unnamed pending their arrests – were members and affiliates of the Milwaukee street gang known as the "Wild 100s," the "Shark Gang," or "SNG."

Those name in the indictment are Ronnell Bowman, 29; Michael Anderson, 26; Joel Blake, 24; Byron Claypool, 24; Javonte Cotton, 28; Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 22; Larry Echols, 24; Demetrius Exum, 22; Larry Hamilton, 31; Vernell Hamilton, 29; Akeem Hudson, 32; Ronnie Jackson, 23; Calvin Kidd, 28; Marcus Malbro, 28; Deautris Mattison, 26; Quevon McKinnie, 25; Chase Nanez, 22; Andrew Portis, 30; Maurice Rittman, 30; Ramon Savage, 27; Timothy Scott, 30; Keorie Smith, 26; Kejuaun Thomas, 22; Lawrence Turner, 29; Chazz White, 32; Jalen Williams, 23; and Jaquan Wright, 22.

All the suspects were named for the first count of mail fraud conspiracy.

MILWAUKEE MAN SECOND TO BE SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR 2021 HOMICIDE

File image of a judge's gavel

Symbol photo on the subjects auction hammer, court gavel, auction, case law, etc.  (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

According to the indictment, the defendants conspired to defraud the Department of Labor by submitting fraudulent applications for unemployment during the pandemic.

It is also alleged that the suspects obtained millions of federal dollars and used the money to purchase firearms, drugs, jewelry, vacations and to solicit murder for hire.

WISCONSIN RECORDS HIGHEST NUMBER OF OFFICERS FELONIOUSLY KILLED IN A SINGLE YEAR SINCE 1998

Counts two through 26 allege substantial mail fraud offenses, the release read, specifically relating to submitting fraudulent applications for debit cards, which if convicted, could result in prison terms of up to 20 years.

Bowman and Jackson were accused of arranging the murder of a person in exchange for money between March 15, 2021, and April 5, 2021. Both men allegedly used firearms to kill the person, who is only identified in the press release as N.B.

Justice Department sign on a building

File- A photo of the outside of the Department of Justice.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

If convicted, Bowman and Jackson could be sentenced to life in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fifteen of the defendants between July 2020 and April 21, 2023, were accused of conspiring to sell and dispose of firearms to felons, knowing the weapons would be used to commit a crime or for drug trafficking.

"Every resident of the Eastern District of Wisconsin deserves to live in a safe and secure neighborhood, free from groups which engage in violent offenses and other crimes involving firearms and free from individuals who seek to defraud programs designed to help others simply enrich themselves and fund other crimes," Haanstad said.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.