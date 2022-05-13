Smuggler leads Texas officers on high-speed chase after 5 migrants bail out of car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wild video has emerged showing a suspected human smuggler leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Texas after five illegal migrants bail from his vehicle.

Footage of the incident, which began Tuesday in Brooks County, has been obtained by Fox News.

The video begins with three migrants running out of a white car after a Border Patrol truck approaches it on the side of the road.

As the car starts to pull away, two more migrants stumble out of the vehicle and race toward the brush.

The driver of the car then leads the Border Patrol and Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles on a high-speed pursuit through multiple counties before being swarmed and taken into custody, the video shows.

The individual has since been charged with human smuggling and evading.

Meanwhile, the five migrants seen escaping his vehicle were not caught, the Texas Department of Public Safety tells Fox News.