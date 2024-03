Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A migrant was caught on video using bolt cutters to snip razor wire on the U.S. border with Mexico and attempting to lead dozens of migrants into the country illegally.

Video shot by the New York Post showed a migrant in a red shirt pulling fencing away and snipping concertina-wire, eventually attempting to lead dozens of migrants through the hole he created in the barrier.

The group was cut off by members of the Texas National Guard, who blocked the migrants from entering and turned them back toward Mexican territory, according to the New York Post report.

The incident, which took place near Gate 45, comes just days after more than 100 people rushed National Guard soldiers near Gate 36 a few miles away.

The Thursday incident saw the group of migrants knock over five Guardsmen who attempted to stand in their way, resulting in some troops being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

One migrant from Honduras, 21-year-old Junior Evarsisto-Benitez, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, according to the New York Post. Evaristo-Benitez is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail, the report noted.

Meanwhile, officials in Texas continued to review security footage of the incident to determine which other migrants were responsible for the storming of National Guard troops.

In Sunday’s incident, migrants near the hole created in the border appeared to peacefully follow the commands of the soldiers and returned to Mexico.

The wire and fencing that was cut was recently put up by the National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety as a way to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally, instead directing them to use a legal point of entry to turn themselves in to authorities.

The Texas National Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.