Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Middle schoolers impersonated dozens of teachers on TikTok; concocted sexual rumors, offensive narratives

The students created the fake accounts to impersonate teachers and posted racist and homophonic memes and remarks, officials said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A group of Pennsylvania middle school students created fictitious TikTok accounts to impersonate teachers while making inappropriate comments, officials said Monday. 

The New York Times reported that a group of eighth graders in the Great Valley School District (GVSD) in Chester County made around 20 fake TikTok accounts impersonating teachers. The accounts were filled with pedophilic and homophobic remarks, racist memes and rumors about sexual hookups between staff members. 

"I reiterate my disappointment and sadness that our students’ behavior has caused such duress for our staff. Seeing GVSD in such a prominent place in the news for behavior like this is also disheartening," said district Superintendent Daniel Goffredo.

NEA SOCIAL JUSTICE TRAINER ADMITS CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN K-12 DESPITE CLAIMS BY UNION BOSS BECKY PRINGLE

TikTok app logo is seen

The TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration, on August 22, 2022.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo)

One Spanish teacher at Great Valley Middle School told the Times she found a profile with a real photo of her at the beach with her husband and their young children. 

"Do you like to touch kids?" a text in Spanish over the family vacation photo asked. "Answer: Sí," the report said. 

"It was so deflating," Patrice Motz said. "I can’t believe I still get up and do this every day."

Goffredo said the district investigated, contacted local police, and tracked down some of the accounts. Nonetheless, more fake TikTok accounts may still be out there, Fox Philadelphia reported.

NEA TEACHERS UNION SPENDING $140K FOR 'ENEMIES LIST' OPPOSITION RESEARCH OF GROUPS TURNING UP HEAT ON SCHOOLS

Pennsylvania school from am aerial view

A school in the Great Valley School District where some students created fake TikTok accounts that impersonated teachers. (Fox Philadelphia)

"Unfortunately, we do know that accounts have been created throughout the summer months. It’s disheartening," he said. 

The district took actions against some of the students implicated but did not disclose what the actions were. 

"While it may be easy to react in a way that suggests that students should have been more heavily disciplined in school, some, but not all, of their behavior is protected by the right of free speech and expression," Goffredo said. 

The head of the local teachers union says her members want to instruct students on how to responsibly use social media.

A Great Valley School District banner

A Great Valley School District banner. (Fox Philadelphia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re heartbroken because what we do is educate our students. We never want to see anyone make choices that could hurt their reputations," said Vikki Salvatico, Greater Valley Education Association. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.