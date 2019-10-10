Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas middle school student arrested for allegedly bringing loaded 9mm to school: reports

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A San Antonio middle school student was arrested Thursday after school officials find a loaded nine-millimeter gun in his pocket, according to multiple reports.

Students alerted front office staff at Bradley Middle School at around 8:30 a.m. about the possibility of a student having a loaded gun on campus, Fox San Antonio reported.

A San Antonio middle school was arrested Thursday on allegations of bringing a loaded gun to campus. (Google Maps)

School officials went to the student’s classroom and allegedly found a loaded gun in his pocket, according to the station.

North East Intermediate School District Police Department officers arrived on the scene and arrested the student. He will face “serious disciplinary consequences,” they said.

The student allegedly told administrators he had brought the gun “for protection,” San Antonio’s KSAT reported.

"We applaud the students who came forward and alerted the school," read a letter sent to students’ parents. "We are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves, and we will not tolerate any inappropriate items at our school.”

The student’s identity was not released.

