Michigan woman abandons puppy in dumpster, leads officers on chase before crashing: police

A Michigan woman has been arrested after police say she caused a traffic crash and abandoned a puppy in a construction dumpster while attempting to flee authorities last week.

Farmington Hills Police Department issued a statement saying that Selena Maria Martin, 25, was arrested after driving on a suspended license, speeding, refusing to stop for police, and then crashing and fleeing her wrecked vehicle on Nov. 8.

Martin has been previously convicted of fleeing and eluding police on two other occasions, most recently on Aug. 5, 2021 and on Sept. 10, 2021, according to records obtained by Fox 2 Detroit.

According to officers, once Martin and a 14-year-old passenger were taken into custody, Martin told police they abandoned a puppy in a construction dumpster because it was "slowing their escape."

CARETAKER ACCUSED OF TRYING TO TORCH HUSBAND NOW CHARGED WITH KILLING BUTCHER IN HOUSE FIRE

Police began a search for the puppy and said they were able to successfully recover the puppy safely and that it was unharmed.

COUPLE SUSPECTED IN SERIES OF ARMED ROBBERIES IN PHILADELPHIA ARRESTED, CHARGED: DA

According to officials, the puppy has since been adopted by a member of the community.

CALIFORNIA DOGS ARE UP FOR ADOPTION AFTER THEY WERE SURRENDERED WITH COSTUME JEWELRY GLUED TO THEIR HEADS

Officers added that no one was injured in the vehicle that was hit by the suspects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Farmington Hills Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

Fox 2 News Detroit reporters Amy Lange and David Komer contributed to this story.