Michigan woman abandons puppy in dumpster, leads officers on chase before crashing: police

The puppy was allegedly 'slowing their escape'

Police say a Michigan woman caused a traffic crash and abandoned a puppy in a construction dumpster while attempting to flee authorities last week.

A Michigan woman has been arrested after police say she caused a traffic crash and abandoned a puppy in a construction dumpster while attempting to flee authorities last week.

Farmington Hills Police Department issued a statement saying that Selena Maria Martin, 25, was arrested after driving on a suspended license, speeding, refusing to stop for police, and then crashing and fleeing her wrecked vehicle on Nov. 8.

Martin has been previously convicted of fleeing and eluding police on two other occasions, most recently on Aug. 5, 2021 and on Sept. 10, 2021, according to records obtained by Fox 2 Detroit. 

According to officers, once Martin and a 14-year-old passenger were taken into custody, Martin told police they abandoned a puppy in a construction dumpster because it was "slowing their escape."

Selena Maria Martin, 25

Police say a Michigan woman caused a traffic crash and abandoned a puppy in a construction dumpster while attempting to flee authorities in Farmington Hills last week. (Farmington Hills (MI) Police)

Police began a search for the puppy and said they were able to successfully recover the puppy safely and that it was unharmed.

Puppy left in dumpster in Michigan

Officers say the puppy has been adopted by a community member, who wishes to remain anonymous. (Farmington Hills (MI) Police)

According to officials, the puppy has since been adopted by a member of the community. 

Puppy abandoned in Michigan dumpster

Michigan woman arrested after car chase and abandoning puppy in dumpster. (Farmington Hills (MI) Police)

Officers added that no one was injured in the vehicle that was hit by the suspects.

The Farmington Hills Police Department was not immediately available for comment. 

Fox 2 News Detroit reporters Amy Lange and David Komer contributed to this story. 