Michigan State sets aside 'Unconditional Love Fund,' but only 'LGBTQIA2S+' students are eligible

Michigan State University, in East Lansing, is offering up to $1,000 per year through an "Unconditional Love Fund" open only to students who identify as "LGBTQIA2S+."

The fund is intended to "provide LGBTQIA2S+ Michigan State University students with flexible assistance in a timely manner to address extraordinary and unexpected financial hardships associated with their sexual and/or gender identity," according to its website.

Students who are eligible can receive up to $500 per semester and can apply by providing "a brief description of your funding request, including how your financial need relates to your gender or sexual identity."

Applicants may also be required to provide documentation proving their need for the extra funding, which the school notes "does not need to be repaid."

Students can apply once per semester, up to twice per year.

Similar funds offered by MSU through its Gender and Sexuality Campus Center include a "Lesbian, Bisexual, Gay, and Transgendered (LGBT) Resource Center Endowment Fund," and a "Queering Racial Justice Summit Fund."

MSU did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment by time of publication but told Campus Reform: "The Unconditional Love Fund is utilized by the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center to support students who are facing personal and financial hardships. By accessing the fund, students can receive the support they need to continue to thrive."