Michigan
Published

Michigan state prisoner fatally attacked in cell

MI official said there is no known motive at this time

Associated Press
A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said.

The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township.

The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another part of the prison, Corrections Department deputy director Jeremy Bush said in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

An inmate at a Michigan prison was fatally attacked in his cell.

"There is no known motive at this time," Bush said.

The man's cellmate was being transferred to a higher-security prison, spokesman Chris Gautz said.

The other prisoner who was stabbed was treated at a hospital. No names were immediately released.