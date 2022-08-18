Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Body found near Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as a Chicago man

Friend of deceased Chicago man still missing

Associated Press
A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said.

The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from the shoreline. The Lake County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy and found that Sain had drowned, the Post-Tribune of Merrillville reported.

Sain and Curtis Herron, 36, vanished on the morning of July 27, after taking a new 30-foot boat out onto Lake Michigan. Herron remains missing.

Relatives said the pair likely wanted to give the boat a test run and that the longtime Chicago friends had very little boating experience. The boat departed Pier C at the East Chicago Marina around 8:30 a.m., headed toward Illinois before moving beyond the view of surveillance cameras.

A body found near Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who had been reported missing.

Less than two hours later, Sain and Herron contacted a tow company after experiencing electrical issues, but they ultimately turned down a tow due to its cost, East Chicago police said.

Investigators said the last recorded location for the two men was one mile away from Cleveland Cliffs Steel Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago.