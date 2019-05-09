Pet raccoon euthanized after attacking 6-year-old Michigan girl, report says

A pet raccoon was euthanized after the animal attacked a 6-year-old girl in Michigan, according to a report.

"It was acting funny running in circles and falling down, dripping from his nose," said Patrick McClusky, the girl's father, as Fox 2 reported. "These people come over screaming it's their pet. They slide the door open, my daughter's screaming and crying — her leg's bleeding. The raccoon is on the steps, trying to chase them in the house. It ripped my son’s pants."

His daughter was being watched for rabies.

TED NUGENT VOWS TO KEEP FIGHTING AGAINST DEER-BAITING BANS

The owner of the raccoon, named Bandit, is their neighbor and said the pet wasn’t aggressive.

"I love my raccoon and I don't want nothing to happen to it," Joel Bandrow said. "My granddaughter — he sleeps with the grandbabies when they come over. He's a pet. I will cough up a loogie and he will eat it from my mouth. I'm his mother."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The father of the girl who was attacked didn’t care, however.

"Do I want a little raccoon to die? No I don't. This thing looks sick," McClusky said. "My kid's life is more important than some wild animal. I'm sorry. It is."

Click for more from Fox 2.