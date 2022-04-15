Michigan protesters demand justice for Patrick Lyoya, who was fatally shot by Grand Rapids police officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters outside the Grand Rapid Police Department demanded justice for Patrick Lyoya and his family on Thursday after a video showed an officer fatally shooting the 26-year-old Congolese refugee.

"I'm angry, I can't sleep, I can't eat, I'm shaking, traumatized," Lyoya's cousin, Jimmy Barwan, told Fox News.

Lyoya's kids have to "get their own justice," he said.

The Grand Rapids officer pulled Lyoya over because his license plate didn't match his car. Lyoya got out of the car and began to leave the scene during the exchange, video released by the city's police department on Wednesday showed.

After a brief foot chase, the officer grabbed Lyoya and the two grappled for about two and a half minutes, eventually struggling over the cop's Taser. The officer shot Lyoya once in the head, killing him, according to Grand Rapids police.

Protesters have gathered several times since the shooting and have said they would continue until they see justice for Lyoya's family.

"You can not bring Patrick back," a friend of Lyoya's, Lyon, told Fox News. "But we heard what his family wants."

"They want to see the officer that killed Patrick get charged," he said.

"He didn't deserve to die, and that's just the end of story," one protester told Fox News.

Another similarly said: "Patrick did not deserve to die. That was an execution. Arrest that cop, convict that killer."

Barwan, who described Lyoya as his brother and superhero, pleaded for people to continue speaking out for his family member.

"I'm asking for people not stop because not only are they speaking up for my brother, but they're speaking up for all of us," he told Fox News.