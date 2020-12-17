Michigan police investigating suspicious death of college freshman

An 18-year-old Michigan college student was found dead on campus over the weekend in what police are investigating as a "suspicious" death.

A runner stumbled upon Taylor DeRosa’s body Saturday morning on a trail near several athletic fields at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan Live reported.

Investigators are trying to determine the freshman’s cause of death, though police say there’s no immediate threat to the public.

Loved ones described the young woman as "beautiful, strong, courageous, smart and sweet," on a GoFundMe page set up to pay for her funeral expenses.

She was majoring in international business with a minor in French, while also advocating for causes including gun control, Black Lives Matter and women’s rights, the page states.

"Taylor’s smile was illuminating, and her warmth, friendliness and humor brought joy to everyone who knew her."

Dozens of mourners gathered on Wednesday evening for a socially-distant vigil at the school to honor DeRosa, The Detroit News reported.

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin — who met with the teen and other young gun control activists during his first Congressional run in 2018 — described her as "a huge splash of sunshine in an unjust world."

"Her commitment to change was so convincing – you knew the world would change at least a little because Taylor was present…," Levin wrote on Facebook.

"Taylor made me feel that every minute we invest in our young people is time well spent," he added. "I feel that way even now, as my heart continues to break over her loss."

University president Philomena Mantella on Tuesday identified DeRosa as a first-year student who had been living in on-campus housing during the fall semester.

She and campus police urged the community to be patient with the investigation and "not to rush to any conclusions and to stop spreading false information, particularly on social media."

"There is much we do not know about the cause of her death, and the investigation is ongoing," Mantella said.

"Tragedies have a way of focusing our attention to what matters most – the people around us," the statement added. "Keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your help and support to those who need it."

This story appeared in the New York Post.