Michigan police find kidnapped man 'bound and injured' inside own car, arrest suspect with criminal history

A Michigan man was found inside his car tied up and injured on Wednesday after he was kidnapped in the parking lot of a Lifetime Fitness.

The Shelby Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that a 24-year-old male was kidnapped by four "armed, masked males" in the parking lot of the Lifetime Fitness. Police learned about the incident at 7:15 p.m. on Monday night and immediately began a large investigation to locate the victim.

After requesting assistance from the Sterling Heights Police Department, officers found the suspect's car at the victim's home with one person inside. The car fled the area and police engaged in a short pursuit before the suspect crashed, according to officials.

The suspect allegedly tried to flee the area by foot but was arrested by a police officer.

Officials said the victim was found "bound and tortured" inside his GMC pickup truck along with the suspect's assault rifle, according to FOX 2.

Investigators said that the suspect, 33-year-old Antonio Andujar-Ruiz, was taken into custody, adding that he's from Tampa, Florida, and has an "extensive violent criminal history" including at least one conviction of assault with intent to murder.

Detectives believe that Andujar-Ruiz came to Michigan with "only the intent of carrying out this violent crime."

"This does not appear to be a random act," police said.

Antonio Andujar-Ruiz was charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, weapons felony firearm, robbery – armed, conspiracy to commit robbery – armed, weapons felony firearm, torture, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment, weapons felony firearm, home invasion 1st degree, and conspiracy to commit home invasion – 1st degree.

According to the Shelby Township Police Department, multiple federal agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"I want to thank all of our Law Enforcement neighbors for their continued assistance in this complex investigation, especially the Sterling Heights Police officers who chased the vehicle and apprehended the suspect," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide. "I commend D/Lt. Terry Hogan and his investigative team for their tenacity and swift response resulting in the safe rescue of the victim. Our flawed justice system once again released a career violent criminal which offered him the opportunity to continue these heinous crimes. This was preventable."