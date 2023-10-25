Florida duo allegedly stabbed man repeatedly, threw him over bridge, stole car and set it on fire: authorities

Escambia, Florida, authorities arrested a man and woman after allegedly stabbing the woman’s date, who she met on social media, then throwing him off a bridge, stealing his car and setting it on fire.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Natalie Fonseca and 31-year-old Nafis Reynolds, both of Pensacola, Florida, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Fonseca agreed to meet a man she met on social media for dinner and to hang out.

While the two were out on a date, the victim agreed to go to Fonseca’s house, where he met Reynolds, who Fonseca allegedly introduced as her uncle.

The three of them left the house to go for a drive to the victim’s house, before heading out for another drive.

After leaving the victim’s home, Fonseca and Nafis are accused of hitting the victim several times and telling him he was going to die, the sheriff’s office said.

The duo then stole the victim’s shoes, cellphone, money and his car before taking turns cutting his throat and tossing him over a bridge rail and into the Escambia River.

They then fled in the victim’s vehicle, which was later found on West 98 after being set on fire.

The victim survived the fall from the bridge and cuts to his throat, the sheriff’s office added, and swam to shore. Once on land, he was able to flag down a deputy and report what happened.

Detectives also responded to the scene and initiated an investigation which led to the identifications of Fonseca and Reynolds as the alleged attackers.

Jail records show they were booked into the county jail on Monday on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, and arson.

Bond was set at $852,000 for Fonseca and $851,000 for Reynolds.