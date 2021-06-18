Michigan police hunt ‘monster’ in Detroit freeway shooting that left one child dead, another hospitalized

Michigan police are hunting for a shooter who fired into the side of a moving vehicle on a freeway in Detroit late Thursday, killing a 2-year-old boy and leaving a 9-year-old boy in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver had entered south I-75 from Seven Mile Road in Detroit around 9:45 p.m. when "a light-colored four-door passenger car pulled up next to them" and someone inside began shooting, Michigan State Police (MSP) Metro Detroit said.

The driver whose vehicle was fired upon pulled over at McNichols Road and noticed both of their children were shot. The 2-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 9-year-old was transported to the hospital and was listed in serious condition Friday morning.

No license plate was obtained for the suspect’s vehicle, state police said. Metro South Post and Special Investigation detectives responded to the scene of the shooting and troopers shut down the freeway after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp or leave a tip on the MSP mobile app.

CALIFORNIA MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY SHOT AND KILLED 6-YEAR-OLD GOT INTO ANOTHER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT THE NEXT WEEK: DA

State investigators have not determined a motive.

"Before we get started, let me just say this is the worst day of this family’s life. I cannot fathom what they must be going through – absolutely horrible," Detroit Interim Police Chief James White told reporters late Thursday. He said police are seeking a silver Chrysler 300 with no license plate.

Because the shooting happened on the freeway, the Michigan State Police have jurisdiction, but White said "the Detroit Police Department homicide section are here to support and assist in this investigation and help get this monster off the street."

It’s unclear if the shooting was connected to another that happened over an hour later across town.

State investigators say the motive also remains "undetermined" for a second shooting that happened at approximately 11:05 p.m. on southbound M-39 near Plymouth. The preliminary investigation indicates that a driver of a passenger car was moving south on the Southfield Freeway near Schoolcraft in Detroit when an "unknown vehicle pulled alongside and began shooting," MSP said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver of the vehicle fired upon sustained a gunshot wound through the shoulder, and the rear seat passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the knee, police said. Both victims went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia. Members of the Detroit Police Department accompanied the victims at the hospital and troopers later arrived to gather more information about the incident.