Michigan motorcyclist goes missing on way home from Tall Heights concert in Grand Rapids

A Michigan man went missing after a Tall Heights concert at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Logan Thayer Sweet was last seen leaving the Commerce Parking Garage and heading west on Weston Street, according to his wife, Ali Sweet.

She told Fox News Digital Wednesday that he had never failed to come home before and that "this is completely abnormal."

Prior to leaving the venue, he posed smiling in a photo with the band members and texted his wife around 9:55 p.m.

He left riding a charcoal gray 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle and may have taken routes 196 or 131 through the Hamilton area. He was wearing a blue and orange helmet with ocean-themed artwork.

Ali Sweet said her husband is an experienced rider and that the trip home should have taken about 40 minutes.

In posts on social media, she said the last ping on his phone came up near the Weston Apartments in Grand Rapids and that "no odd purchases" had been made on his credit cards.

Michigan State Police said they conducted aerial searches by helicopter overnight Tuesday and found no signs of Sweet.

Investigators are asking landowners in Doerr and Burnips to check their fields.

Sweet is about 6 feet tall with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs around 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sweet’s whereabouts is asked to contact Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.