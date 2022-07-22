Missing Florida girl Imani Stephens, 11, believed to be in 'grave or immediate danger'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri City, Texas, officials on Friday issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Imani Stephens.

Authorities believe the girl may be in "grave or immediate danger," according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Missouri City police are searching for Daniel Leonardo Diaz, 21, as the suspect in connection to her abduction.

Diaz is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft. 5 in., weighs 150 lbs. and drives a gray, new-model pickup truck with an unknown license plate number.

Stephens is described as a Black, 11-year-old girl with black hair, brown eyes and scars on both wrists. She is 5 ft. 2 in. and weighs 111 lbs and was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with red-and-black striped lettering, multi-colored sweatpants and Crocs.

Stephen's grandmother told KPRC 2 that the 11-year-old had been speaking to Diaz on social media, and the 21-year-old reportedly told her that he loved her.

The girl's grandmother also told the outlet that Stephens climbed out her bedroom window at night using bedsheets to meet an individual whom investigators reportedly believe to be Diaz.

Stephen's father died when she was 5 years old, and her grandmother told KPRC that she hasn't fully recovered from his death.