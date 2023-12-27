Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Michigan man killed by police after opening fire in suburban Detroit

The MI man shot a person who tried to offer help and then fired at several other vehicles, police say

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man who reportedly fired a gun at people and vehicles following a traffic crash Tuesday morning has been fatally shot by a police officer in suburban Detroit.

State police said the man exited his vehicle about 9 a.m. at an intersection in Garden City after colliding with another vehicle.

He shot a person who approached to offer help and then fired shots at several other vehicles, police said.

DETROIT COP CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER IN DEATH OF 71-YEAR-OLD MAN HE PUNCHED

He was confronted and shot by a Garden City officer.

Michigan crime

A man involved in a traffic crash in suburban Detroit was fatally shot by a police officer after reportedly firing a gun at people and vehicles. (Fox News)

The man’s name was not immediately released. Police said he was 37 and lived in Hamtramck, an enclave of Detroit. Garden City is west of Detroit.

DRUNK PARAMEDIC CRASHES DETROIT AMBULANCE WITH PATIENT IN BACK: OFFICIALS

The person shot by the man and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were listed in stable condition at a hospital.