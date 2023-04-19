Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan man, extremist 'Boogaloo Boy,' pleads guilty to gun charges

Timothy Teagan belonged to an anti-government group bracing for civil war

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group and arrested just before the fall election pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun-related charges.

Timothy Teagan had attended various rallies with an AR-style rifle while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, clothing favored by the Boogaloo Boys, a group bracing for a U.S. civil war.

WHAT IS THE 'BOOGALOO' MOVEMENT THE FBI IS WARNING ABOUT?

Teagan, however, did not face terrorism charges. Rather, he pleaded guilty to concealing his chronic use of marijuana when applying for a gun purchase and possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user, both federal crimes.

Michigan Fox News graphic

Timothy Teagan of Plymouth, Michigan, a member of the radical "Boogaloo Boys" group, has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Prosecutors will recommend a 13-month prison term when Teagan returns to federal court on Aug. 16, according to the plea agreement. He will get credit for his time spent in custody since his arrest.

OHIO MAN WHO IS ALLEGEDLY A MEMBER OF THE 'BOOGALOO BOYS' PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO THREATENING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Teagan, who lived in Plymouth, was arrested by local police in October and accused of assaulting his father. FBI agents subsequently searched the home and discovered body armor, boogaloo flags and gas masks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They were asking if I knew of any violent plans or any violent tendencies that could come forth about the election. … They were asking if we had any plans to go to polls armed," Teagan told documentarian Ford Fischer after the search.