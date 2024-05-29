Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Michigan judge astonished at how man shows up to virtual hearing for driving with suspended license charge

Corey Harris told the Ann Arbor judge to wait a minute while he parked his car at his doctor's office

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Michigan judge astonished when defendant with suspended driver's license calls into Zoom hearing while driving Video

Michigan judge astonished when defendant with suspended driver's license calls into Zoom hearing while driving

The Ann Arbor judge was surprised as the man was seen behind the wheel parking his vehicle. (Credit: Honorable Judge Cedric Simpson via Storyful)

A Michigan judge was astonished when a defendant charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license dialed into a virtual court hearing while behind the wheel of a car.

The May 15 hearing in Ann Arbor was for Corey Harris, whose case involved his suspended license. 

The assistant public defender introduced herself to Judge Cedric Simpson as Harris dialed into the Zoom hearing. 

"Mr. Harris, are you driving?" Simpson asked the defendant.

NO CHARGES FOR MICHIGAN DEPUTY WHO FATALLY STRUCK FLEEING TEEN WITH PATROL CAR

A Michigan Zoom court hearing

A Zoom court hearing in Michigan where a defendant with a suspended driver's license was caught driving.   (Storyful)

"Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually," Harris said. "Just give me one second. I'm parking right now."

Simpson was seen impatiently waiting for Harris to bring his vehicle to a stop. 

Once the proceeding began, Harris' attorney asked Simpson for an adjournment for "possibly up to four weeks if the court would allow."

DRUNK, PREGNANT MICHIGAN MOM OF 4 SMASHES INTO 16 PEDESTRIANS, KILLING 2: POLICE

"OK, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case]," Simpson told the public defender. "And he was just driving, and he doesn't have a license."

Harris appears to be at a loss for words as the bemused judge appears astonished.

Defendant Corey Harris and Judge Cedric Simpson

Defendant Corey Harris and Judge Cedric Simpson during a virtual Michigan court hearing.  (Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't even know why he would do that," Simpson said. "So, the defendant's bond is revoked in this matter."

He ordered Harris to turn himself in to the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 p.m. that day. 

"Oh my God," Harris is heard whispering in disbelief. His attorney then said she would be calling him soon. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.