Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor

Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan, the Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond near his home Tuesday, is being remembered as an "avid family man" and a great neighbor.

Payan, 32, of Jackson, Michigan, graduated in 2017 from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, according to an online obituary. He served his residency and internship with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he went on to become a board-certified psychiatrist.

"In addition to being a remarkable psychiatrist that was appreciated and respected by his patients, residents and peers, he was also an avid family man who loved to spend time with his family and friends. In his free time he liked being outdoors hiking, camping, kayaking and stargazing. He also enjoyed playing with his dogs Mishka and Dottie and going to concerts," the obituary reads.

Payan's friend and neighbor Jenny Fordyce told local media outlet MLive/The Ann Arbor News that he was an "all-around great guy."

"He dropped off a Christmas card a few days before he went missing. It just feels so unreal to know he’s gone," she said.

Family at Payan’s home Wednesday declined to speak with MLive/The Ann Arbor News, requesting privacy during a difficult time.

His employer issued a written statement., according to reports.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Bolek Payan. Our thoughts, prayers and profound sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues," Henry Ford Health System officials said.

Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, detectives were able to access Dr. Payan's home video camera system.

The video showed the missing doctor leave his home on foot Thursday afternoon.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the property involving K-9s, drones and officers on foot. After nothing was found on land, holes were cut in the ice on a nearby pond.

Divers then located Payan's body under the ice. Detectives said they believed Dr. Payan was dead before he was ever reported missing due to the weather conditions and the fact that he was in the water.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and toxicology testing.

It is unclear exactly how or why Payan ended up in the pond.

