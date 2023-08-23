Concealed carry holder flips the script during attempted carjacking, shoots suspect and accomplice

A quick-thinking concealed carry holder in Chicago flipped the script during an attempted carjacking earlier this month, evading serious injury while shooting the carjacker, who was already on probation for a previous carjacking, and his alleged accomplice, according to a report.

An adult suspect — later identified as 20-year-old Darick Benson — and a juvenile female both suffered a gunshot injury after they unsuccessfully attempted to rob a rideshare driver, who was not identified, according to CWB Chicago.

According to court documents, the rideshare driver picked up Benson and the female in his SUV from the 1500 block of South Millard just after midnight on Aug. 12. Both passengers entered the backseat. Moments later, the situation turned violent as Benson, who was already on probation for a carjacking case late last year, allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it to the back of the driver’s head.

The driver, also a licensed conceal-carry holder, slowed the vehicle and jumped out as it was still moving. After regaining his composure, he then pulled out his own firearm and shot three rounds into the back of his vehicle, striking both Benson and the female, per the report.

CHICAGO'S NEW POLICE CHIEF PLEDGES TO BACK COPS: 'WE HAVE TO GIVE THEM MORE'

Assistant State’s Attorney John Kyle said Benson returned fire while attempting to drive the SUV away but was unable to do so as the key fob was in the driver’s pocket and was out of range, CWB Chicago reported.

Both suspects then fled on foot, leaving behind two cellphones.

Kyle said the driver initially left his phone in the vehicle when he jumped out, but it was taken by one of the suspects as they fled.

Officers tracked down the suspects, finding the girl about a block away.

She suffered a graze wound on her right arm, and the driver’s phone was found nearby.

CHICAGO WEEKEND SHOOTINGS KILL 7, INCLUDING TEENS AHEAD OF NEW SCHOOL YEAR; OVER 3 DOZEN PEOPLE WOUNDED

Prosecutors said she assisted in the robbery as she patted the pockets of the driver, presumably in an attempt to rob him, according to CWB Chicago.

Officers also located Benson and his firearm near the entrance of a nearby apartment. He had a gunshot wound on his leg.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital that he was arrested on a new aggravated vehicular hijacking charge and for discharging a firearm during an armed robbery. Both are felonies.

Judge Charles Beach ordered Benson to be held without bail.

Emily Motin, a public defender who represented Benson, argued during the bail hearing that her client should not be held without bail as there was not enough evidence to tie him to the alleged crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge Beach noted that Benson’s gunshot injury was "tangential evidence of your proximity in time to that offense."

"The fact that you could not comply with the terms of your probation tells me that you probably cannot comply with the terms of bail," Beach said to Benson. "Accordingly, you will be held without bail."

CWB Chicago reported Benson was found driving a stolen vehicle in September 2021 and was subsequently charged with vehicular hijacking. Prosecutors ultimately allowed him to plead guilty to possessing a stolen motor vehicle, a lesser charge, prompting the initial probation.